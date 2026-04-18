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Iran closes Strait of Hormuz again… Israel violates Lebanon–Israel ceasefire, says Lebanon… Iran to suspend nuclear program and give U.S. uranium, says Trump… No Iran deal, no ceasefire, says Trump… U.S. extends waiver for Russian oil purchases.

Editor’s note: We aim to cover this conflict from a global perspective, focusing on how major international actors are directly influencing the course of the war in Iran. This piece, produced by our sister publication The Arsenal, examines how Russia’s battlefield experience in Ukraine, particularly its large-scale use of Iranian-designed Shahed drones and missile strike tactics, is now being transferred back to Iran to fight the US and its allies.

OUR LEAD STORY:

KYIV, Ukraine – The war in Ukraine has become a source of practical combat experience for Russia.

And now Moscow can share the insights they’ve gained, which may be particularly valuable for Iran as it battles the U.S., Israel, and their allies.

Iran has historically helped Russia with drone tech and even the deployment of its military personnel. Now, however, the dynamic is shifting, with Iran seeking support from Russia in return.

Iranian-made UAVs, the Shahed-136, are pictured during a military rally in downtown Tehran, Iran, on January 10, 2025. (Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

After the paywall:

- How Russia is modifying Iranian Shahed drones.

- What battlefield experience is Russia transferring to Iran, and how relevant it is.

- Why intelligence sharing from Russia matters to Iran.