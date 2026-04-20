Editor’s note: It’s Monday… and the weekend of war news was a wild one. Our roundups are here to help you stay up to speed. Want more? We need your support! Subscribe now, and tell a friend, too.

The latest news at this hour:

FIRST IRANIAN SHIP SEIZED BY U.S. BLOCKADE: The U.S. fired on and seized a cargo ship belonging to Iran after the vessel tried to ‘violate’ the U.S. blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. Central Command claimed that over a period of 6 hours, the U.S. military warned the ship to stop and then fired at it. Marines in helicopters then proceeded to seize the vessel, which is now in U.S. custody.

In response, a spokesperson for the Iranian military vowed to retaliate and condemned the seizure as an act of “piracy” — and a violation of the ceasefire.

US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine speaks at the Pentagon on April 16, 2026, the fourth day of the blockade. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

…. MEANWHILE IRAN REJECTS PEACE TALKS:

Following the U.S. seizure of the Iranian vessel, Iran has backtracked on its ambitions for peace talks with the U.S. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson has said Tehran has “no plans” to attend renewed peace talks with the U.S.

But Vice President JD Vance is still due to arrive in Islamabad on Monday for peace talks on Tuesday with Iran. Additionally, the end date of the precarious U.S.-Iran ceasefire agreement is due to expire on Tuesday night.

Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the U.S. “violated the ceasefire from the beginning of its implementation.” While Pakistani officials are hopeful that both the U.S. and Iran can attend peace talks.

ISRAEL TIGHTENS CONTROL IN SOUTHERN LEBANON: The Israeli government has published a map with a ‘forward defense line marked on it,’ an area along Lebanon’s southern border that stretches 5-7 kilometers deep. Israel warned citizens that IDF forces were present in the marked area.

On Sunday evening, the Israeli Defense Minister Katz said the Israeli military was ordered “to act with full force, both on the ground and from the air, including during the ceasefire.”

Traffic heading south on Saida Highway from Beirut to southern Lebanon as people return to their villages on the second day of a cease-fire between Israel and Lebanon, on April 18, 2026 in Sidon, Lebanon. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images)

IRAN DENIES TRUMP’S URANIUM TRANSFER CLAIM: Iran said that the transfer of Iran’s uranium had never been discussed with the U.S. This directly contradicts Trump’s claim on Thursday that Iran had agreed to cooperate with the U.S. to remove their uranium and transfer it to the U.S.

UAE TURNS TO U.S. FOR FINANCIAL BACKSTOP: Amidst economic uncertainty brought on by the war in the Middle East, the UAE has turned to the U.S. to ask for financial assurances if the war in Iran continues to impact the country’s economy, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing U.S. officials.

The UAE economy is dependent on its image as a global financial hub, and the war risks pushing away investors and drying up foreign reserves.

ENERGY MARKETS SURGE, AGAIN: Energy prices rose significantly at the beginning of the week, increasing by over 5%. The previous week prices declined by over 10% after President Trump said that the Strait of Hormuz was fully open.

In recent weeks, both sides have declared the strait to be open, yet tensions seem higher than ever with the U.S. firing on an Iranian ship for the first time during their blockade.

Fuel prices are displayed on a gas station sign in Brentwood, Tennessee, on April 19, 2026. (Photo by Camden Hall/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

QATAR RESUMES INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS: Hamad International Airport in Qatar will reopen to flights from other countries after being closed since the start of the war.

Qatar had previously shut its airspace after Iran launched retaliatory strikes on Gulf countries.

Stay safe out there!

Best,

Serafima and Alessandra