Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

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Joanna Crandell's avatar
Joanna Crandell
3h

And through all of this chaos, President Trump, his family, friends and cabinet make LOTS of money. They run the stock market like a yo-yo.

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