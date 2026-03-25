By: John Beck

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Editor’s note: This dispatch from Lebanon is just one example of how we are expanding our reporting alongside the war. Help us keep up — subscribe, and urge 3 friends to do the same.

OUR LEAD STORY:

Coastline in Tyre, with views of Walid Salha’s beachfront hotel. (Photo from Getty Images)

Walid Salha walked through the arched doorway of the beachfront hotel he owns in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre and blinked in the sunshine that bore down on its ochre walls and the narrow alleys of the surrounding Christian quarter. An angler cast his line into the gentle Mediterranean swell, and both he and Walid ignored the rumble of Israeli warplanes overhead.

The jets have been circling constantly since fighting between Israel and Hezbollah intensified at the beginning of the month, trailing corkscrewed contrails across the skies and launching regular airstrikes. Many of Tyre’s residents have fled, and downtown streets are shuttered and empty, but Walid, 61, has no intention of leaving the city he loves, so as war closes in, he opens the hotel to neighbors in need of shelter.

“I was born here,” he said. “This is my house, my life, my everything.”