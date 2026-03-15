Editor’s note: As you read this roundup, one of our reporters is on the way to Iraq to report the stories behind these headlines. This kind of reporting is intense, risky, and expensive. You can help support it right now with one simple click: subscribe for free.

The latest news at this hour:

DIRECT TALKS EXPECTED BETWEEN ISRAEL AND LEBANON: Amidst warfare between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, the two countries are expected to hold direct talks in the next few days, according to Reuters.

Beirut is forming a delegation, according to Lebanese officials, but there is no date set and no guarantee that Israel will abide by the Lebanese president’s terms: a full ceasefire to enable negotiations.

France has a proposal to end the hostilities in which Lebanon would take the unprecedented step of recognizing the state of Israel, Axios reported.

The death toll in Lebanon has risen to 773 people during the Israeli strikes on Lebanon, which began on March 2, according to The Guardian.

Emergency responders work inside an apartment that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in the northern outskirts of Beirut on March 14, 2026. (Photo by IBRAHIM AMRO / AFP via Getty Images)

TRUMP WANTS ALLIES TO SECURE STRAIT AND ZEROES IN ON KHARG ISLAND: Trump is asking other countries that rely on the Strait of Hormuz to send warships to secure the strait, specifically naming China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the UK.

Iran has responded by promising to retaliate. In an interview with NBC, Trump threatened to hit Kharg Island again “just for fun” after a massive precision strike on the island Friday night hit more than 90 Iranian military targets, said the U.S. Central Command.

… BUT IS NOT READY FOR A DEAL: Trump said Iran has signaled willingness to negotiate a ceasefire, but that “the terms aren’t good enough yet,” declining to specify what terms he would require to move forward. This stance suggests the war could drag on as fighting continues to put pressure on the Strait of Hormuz and, therefore, global oil markets.

Infographic depicting Kharg Island on a map. (Photo by Elif Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

“U.S. CITIZENS SHOULD LEAVE IRAQ NOW.” The U.S. embassy in Baghdad issued a security alert that said U.S. citizens should leave Iraq and that those choosing to remain are “strongly encouraged to reconsider.” The warning said that Iran-allied militias had attacked multiple U.S. targets, including American businesses, diplomatic facilities, and energy infrastructure, and suggested American citizens leave via land — there are no commercial flights operating out of Iraq.

The U.S. has now encouraged citizens to leave 14 Middle Eastern countries in light of Iran’s retaliations.

NAMES RELEASED OF 6 CREW MEMBERS KILLED IN REFUELING AIRCRAFT CRASH: The six U.S. crew members have been publicly identified after the standard 24-hour waiting period that allows loved ones to be informed first.

“We will greet those heroes at Dover and their sacrifice will only recommit us to the resolve of this mission,” said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

As of now, 13 U.S. service members have died in the Iran war, one of whom died from a medical issue.

ISFAHAN STRIKE KILLS AT LEAST 15: At least 15 killed Saturday when a missile struck a heating and cooling equipment factory in the central Iranian city, Isfahan, according to an Iranian news agency called Fars. There were reportedly workers inside the factory.

Earlier Israeli airstrikes on Isfahan have damaged important cultural sites, including mosques and Safavid-era palaces.

The historic Chehel Sotoun Palace, which was damaged by the force of an explosion wave during a military operation in Isfahan, March 11, 2026. (Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Stay safe out there!

Best,

Alessandra and Jacqueline