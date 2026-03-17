Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

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Ray Lowe's avatar
Ray Lowe
5h

“Greece and other European countries will NOT take part”

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Linda Weide's avatar
Linda Weide
1h

A no brainer that FIFA should move games from the US. It was a dumb move to have them there in the first place. I read about the Ig Science contest leaving the US for Europe for the safety of participants and journalists.

I am in the EU and I am hoping the EU stays out of the war.

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