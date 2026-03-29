Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brenda Kurland's avatar
Brenda Kurland
3h

Could you please include the tens of thousands of drone and missile attacks on Israeli civilians in your overview? Or at least the injuries and deaths? It's a glaring omission on your part, that civilian life for a US ally is completely disrupted. Kids aren't in school, and everyone has to run to shelters several times each day and night. I can see how this war seems entirely optional from a US perspective, but in Israel it's just a continuation of the existential threat that was unleashed on Oct 7 2023.

Reply
Share
Linda Weide's avatar
Linda Weide
4hEdited

Malcolm Nance (Former US intel), is doing a daily show about the war, often with Wajeeh Lion and Jacob Kaarsbo (former Danish Intel) who is currently on a ski vacation. He is analyzing the different possible moves and in none does he see the US doing well. That is will be losing an unacceptable amount of military.

https://substack.com/@malcolmnance/note/p-192037389?r=f0qfn&utm_source=notes-share-action&utm_medium=web

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tim Mak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture