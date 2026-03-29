700+ U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran mark one of war’s deadliest days; Iran warns of retaliation against U.S. universities in region; 3,500 Marines and sailors arrive in Middle East.
Meanwhile, the Pentagon is preparing a U.S. ground raid plan, and drones from Iraqi territory targeted a U.S. base in Syria after yesterday’s anti-attack pledge.
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“You all comprise an entry in my gratitude journal— truly for your grateful sane, steady, reliable voices penetrating the smoke-filled chaos that surrounds us.”
By Susan Hudson
The latest news this hour:
700+ U.S.-ISRAELI STRIKES ON IRAN MARK ONE OF THE WAR’S DEADLIEST DAYS: March 28 was one of the deadliest days of the war so far — at least 24 civilian deaths were recorded, as well as 701 attacks recorded within a 24-hour period before 5pm ET, according to the Wall Street Journal. On the same day, U.S. Central Command announced they had struck their 11,000th target during their war with Iran, marking an escalation in U.S.-Israeli attacks.
IRAN WARNS OF RETALIATION AGAINST U.S. UNIVERSITIES IN REGION: Iran has threatened U.S. universities in the region after the IRGC warned employees, professors, and students to stay away from schools, according to the Wall Street Journal. This threat was in response to Iran’s accusation that the U.S. and Israel attacked Tehran University of Science and Technology. Iranian media gave the U.S. a deadline: condemn the attacks on universities in Iran by noon on Monday, March 30, Tehran time, or risk retaliation on American schools, according to Le Monde.
3,500 U.S. MARINES AND SAILORS ARRIVE IN MIDDLE EAST: The USS Tripoli arrived in the Middle East, carrying the U.S. Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), which is capable of seizing territory and intercepting vessels. The ships sent to the Middle East can effectively act as a mobile military base and can launch aircraft and watercraft. This raises concerns over America’s potential plans to invade Iran, especially as it has eyes on Kharg Island.
…WHILE PENTAGON PREPS U.S. GROUND RAID PLAN: The Pentagon is preparing plans for potential weeks-long ground operations in Iran, possibly including raids on military sites on Iran’s southern coast and the seizure of Kharg Island, though Trump has not made a final decision yet, The Washington Post reported.
Iran’s parliament speaker accused the U.S. of pretending to seek negotiations while secretly planning a ground attack and warning that Iranian forces are ready to confront any arriving U.S. troops, Al Jazeera reported.
DRONES FROM IRAQI TERRITORY TARGET U.S. BASE IN SYRIA AFTER ANTI-ATTACK PLEDGE: Syrian forces reportedly downed four drones from Iraq that were heading for one of the few remaining U.S. bases in Syria, Al Jazeera reported.
Just yesterday, March 28, the U.S. and Iraq agreed to intensify cooperation and ensure that Iraqi territory would not be used as a launching point for strikes against the U.S. Despite this agreement, pro-Iran Iraqi groups continue to claim responsibility for strikes across the region.
IRAQI KURDISTAN PRESIDENT TARGETED: The residence of Iraqi Kurdistan’s president, Nechirvan Barzani, was targeted in a drone strike early Saturday morning, according to the Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Sudani.
The group responsible for the attack has not been named, but the attack was condemned by both the U.S. and Iran, CNN reported. There has been a massive surge in strikes on Kurdish forces in Iraq, who were reportedly being armed by the CIA to spark an uprising in Iran.
FOREIGN MINISTERS ARRIVE IN PAKISTAN FOR TALKS: Talks between Egypt, Turkey and Saudi Arabia are expected to take place March 29 and March 30 as the countries discuss ways to de-escalate tension in the region.
This comes after reports of Pakistan playing an intermediary role between the U.S. and Iran, including delivering the U.S. peace plan to Iran.
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister also reported that Iran has allowed 20 ships sailing under the Pakistani flag to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.
IRAN STRIKES DISRUPT MIDDLE EAST ALUMINIUM: Major producers, Emirates Global Aluminium and Aluminium Bahrain, sustained significant damage due to Iranian attacks, crippling the region that provides 9% of global aluminum supply, Bloomberg reported. With the Strait of Hormuz closed, these strikes on physical infrastructure are expected to cause long-term operational delays and drive global aluminium prices even higher. Aluminium is often used in transportation and aerospace, electrical and energy infrastructure, and electronics.
IRAN WAR DRIVES UK MEDICINE SHORTAGE: The UK is weeks away from a significant shortage of essential medications, including cancer treatments and painkillers, due to supply chain disruptions caused by the war in Iran, The Guardian reported. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz and soaring air freight costs have severely impacted the flow of generic drugs and raw materials from India, which is known as “the pharmacy of the world.”
Featured subscriber comment:
“You all comprise an entry in my gratitude journal— truly for your grateful sane, steady, reliable voices penetrating the smoke-filled chaos that surrounds us.”
By Susan Hudson
Stay safe out there!
Best,
Oksana and Alessandra
Could you please include the tens of thousands of drone and missile attacks on Israeli civilians in your overview? Or at least the injuries and deaths? It's a glaring omission on your part, that civilian life for a US ally is completely disrupted. Kids aren't in school, and everyone has to run to shelters several times each day and night. I can see how this war seems entirely optional from a US perspective, but in Israel it's just a continuation of the existential threat that was unleashed on Oct 7 2023.
Malcolm Nance (Former US intel), is doing a daily show about the war, often with Wajeeh Lion and Jacob Kaarsbo (former Danish Intel) who is currently on a ski vacation. He is analyzing the different possible moves and in none does he see the US doing well. That is will be losing an unacceptable amount of military.
https://substack.com/@malcolmnance/note/p-192037389?r=f0qfn&utm_source=notes-share-action&utm_medium=web