Featured subscriber comment: “You all comprise an entry in my gratitude journal— truly for your grateful sane, steady, reliable voices penetrating the smoke-filled chaos that surrounds us.” By Susan Hudson

The latest news this hour:

700+ U.S.-ISRAELI STRIKES ON IRAN MARK ONE OF THE WAR’S DEADLIEST DAYS: March 28 was one of the deadliest days of the war so far — at least 24 civilian deaths were recorded, as well as 701 attacks recorded within a 24-hour period before 5pm ET, according to the Wall Street Journal. On the same day, U.S. Central Command announced they had struck their 11,000th target during their war with Iran, marking an escalation in U.S.-Israeli attacks.

IRAN WARNS OF RETALIATION AGAINST U.S. UNIVERSITIES IN REGION: Iran has threatened U.S. universities in the region after the IRGC warned employees, professors, and students to stay away from schools, according to the Wall Street Journal. This threat was in response to Iran’s accusation that the U.S. and Israel attacked Tehran University of Science and Technology. Iranian media gave the U.S. a deadline: condemn the attacks on universities in Iran by noon on Monday, March 30, Tehran time, or risk retaliation on American schools, according to Le Monde.

3,500 U.S. MARINES AND SAILORS ARRIVE IN MIDDLE EAST: The USS Tripoli arrived in the Middle East, carrying the U.S. Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), which is capable of seizing territory and intercepting vessels. The ships sent to the Middle East can effectively act as a mobile military base and can launch aircraft and watercraft. This raises concerns over America’s potential plans to invade Iran, especially as it has eyes on Kharg Island.

U.S. Marine Expeditionary Unit conducts a simulated amphibious assault on March 24, 2026 in Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territories. (Handout photo by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrol/U.S. Marine Corps via Getty Images)

…WHILE PENTAGON PREPS U.S. GROUND RAID PLAN: The Pentagon is preparing plans for potential weeks-long ground operations in Iran, possibly including raids on military sites on Iran’s southern coast and the seizure of Kharg Island, though Trump has not made a final decision yet, The Washington Post reported.

Iran’s parliament speaker accused the U.S. of pretending to seek negotiations while secretly planning a ground attack and warning that Iranian forces are ready to confront any arriving U.S. troops, Al Jazeera reported.

DRONES FROM IRAQI TERRITORY TARGET U.S. BASE IN SYRIA AFTER ANTI-ATTACK PLEDGE: Syrian forces reportedly downed four drones from Iraq that were heading for one of the few remaining U.S. bases in Syria, Al Jazeera reported.

Just yesterday, March 28, the U.S. and Iraq agreed to intensify cooperation and ensure that Iraqi territory would not be used as a launching point for strikes against the U.S. Despite this agreement, pro-Iran Iraqi groups continue to claim responsibility for strikes across the region.



IRAQI KURDISTAN PRESIDENT TARGETED: The residence of Iraqi Kurdistan’s president, Nechirvan Barzani, was targeted in a drone strike early Saturday morning, according to the Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Sudani.

The group responsible for the attack has not been named, but the attack was condemned by both the U.S. and Iran, CNN reported. There has been a massive surge in strikes on Kurdish forces in Iraq, who were reportedly being armed by the CIA to spark an uprising in Iran.

Barzani (L) recites a prayer as he attends a condolence ceremony for killed Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga fighters in the Kurdish town of Soran near the Iranian border on March 25, 2026. (Photo by Safin HAMID / AFP via Getty Images)

FOREIGN MINISTERS ARRIVE IN PAKISTAN FOR TALKS: Talks between Egypt, Turkey and Saudi Arabia are expected to take place March 29 and March 30 as the countries discuss ways to de-escalate tension in the region.

This comes after reports of Pakistan playing an intermediary role between the U.S. and Iran, including delivering the U.S. peace plan to Iran.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister also reported that Iran has allowed 20 ships sailing under the Pakistani flag to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan meets with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar in Islamabad, Pakistan on March 29, 2026. (Photo by Turkish Foreign Ministry/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

IRAN STRIKES DISRUPT MIDDLE EAST ALUMINIUM: Major producers, Emirates Global Aluminium and Aluminium Bahrain, sustained significant damage due to Iranian attacks, crippling the region that provides 9% of global aluminum supply, Bloomberg reported. With the Strait of Hormuz closed, these strikes on physical infrastructure are expected to cause long-term operational delays and drive global aluminium prices even higher. Aluminium is often used in transportation and aerospace, electrical and energy infrastructure, and electronics.

IRAN WAR DRIVES UK MEDICINE SHORTAGE: The UK is weeks away from a significant shortage of essential medications, including cancer treatments and painkillers, due to supply chain disruptions caused by the war in Iran, The Guardian reported. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz and soaring air freight costs have severely impacted the flow of generic drugs and raw materials from India, which is known as “the pharmacy of the world.”

Featured subscriber comment: “You all comprise an entry in my gratitude journal— truly for your grateful sane, steady, reliable voices penetrating the smoke-filled chaos that surrounds us.” By Susan Hudson

Stay safe out there!

Best,

Oksana and Alessandra