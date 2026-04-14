Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Weide's avatar
Linda Weide
8h

Thanks for this report. My husband has been watching What is happening with Shipping on You Tube since we shipped a load of things to Europe from the US. So, I was watching it last night in discussing the blockade. It is pretty interesting. Here he is talking about the Two blockades.

https://youtu.be/xddTUc14iOw?si=qhe9m8T-2OyHDNUs

I think your humanitarian piece about the sailors is very important. It shows another dimension. I do not see how the companies can get sailors in distress home unless they fly them home. Will they be able to reach planes where they can go home or would they get killed getting off of the ship.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tim Mak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture